The plot of the film takes place in a small patio in the center of the southern cosy, sunny city. The frontman of the friendly family decides by any means to find out a possible new lover of his daughter. He is allowed to drink, be angry and know moderately. But he is ready even to fall out with his neighbor and best friend in order to make his daughter happy. But neither he, nor their neighbors, who also worry about the girl, even imagine who is the girl's loved one.