Not Available

The 1980s synthpop band Naked Eyes -- best known for the hits "Promises, Promises" and "Always Something There to Remind Me" -- takes the stage for an impressive performance at Philadelphia's renowned World Café. Other selections include "I Could Show You How," "I Just Can't Get Over Losing You," "Emotion in Motion," "The Time Is Now," "If I Can't Make You Mine," "Paint It Black" and "In the Name of Love."