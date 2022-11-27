Not Available

A voice, warm and heartbreaking, that of Brisseau himself, coils over black and white images. The tone was set very quickly: "To wake up is to be born again in the world of despair. " On Sunday afternoon is a film all at once clinical and theoretical on melancholy in the strong sense of the famous" black bile "of the Greeks whose author seems to want to make a complete turn, his tragic dimension to his psychological dimension, even ending his film with a long quote from Mourning and Melancholy by Freud.