Hermann is determined to look after the trees of Athens. Following the footsteps of his teacher, traditional pruner Takis, and drawing inspiration from the work of his great-grandfather, essayist Evangelos. P. Papanoutsos, he prunes the city’s trees in his spare time. A proponent of the artful grace of handiwork and the value of aesthetics in everyday life, he proposes a way of direct action and care for the neglected urban greenery.