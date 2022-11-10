1959

On the Beach

  • Science Fiction
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 16th, 1959

Studio

Stanley Kramer Productions

In 1964, atomic war wipes out humanity in the northern hemisphere; one American submarine finds temporary safe haven in Australia, where life-as-usual covers growing despair. In denial about the loss of his wife and children in the holocaust, American Captain Towers meets careworn but gorgeous Moira Davidson, who begins to fall for him. The sub returns after reconnaissance a month (or less) before the end; will Towers and Moira find comfort with each other?

Cast

Ava GardnerMoira Davidson
Fred AstaireJulian Osborn
Anthony PerkinsLt. Peter Holmes
Donna AndersonMary Holmes
Guy DolemanLt. Cmdr. Farrel
John MeillonRalph Swain

