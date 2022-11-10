On the Beach

In 1964, atomic war wipes out humanity in the northern hemisphere; one American submarine finds temporary safe haven in Australia, where life-as-usual covers growing despair. In denial about the loss of his wife and children in the holocaust, American Captain Towers meets careworn but gorgeous Moira Davidson, who begins to fall for him. The sub returns after reconnaissance a month (or less) before the end; will Towers and Moira find comfort with each other?
|Ava Gardner
|Moira Davidson
|Fred Astaire
|Julian Osborn
|Anthony Perkins
|Lt. Peter Holmes
|Donna Anderson
|Mary Holmes
|Guy Doleman
|Lt. Cmdr. Farrel
|John Meillon
|Ralph Swain
View Full Cast >