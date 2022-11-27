Not Available

On the Campaign Trail with Joan Jett Blakk is an interview with the 1992 presidential hopeful on her run to become "the first queer, Black, drag queen president" (Joan Jett Blakk, 1992). The interview was produced by Glenn Belverio, co-host of The Glennda and Brenda Show, a popular drag activist talk show which ran on Manhattan Cable television from 1990-96. In New York City, outside the Democratic Convention, the pair discuss Ms. Blakk's campaign with interested onlookers, protesters, and friends.