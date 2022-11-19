On the Circuit — Bouldering Colorado

Not Available

In the Spring of 2012, four of America's Best Boulderers converged in Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado in search of something new. Follow along as Dave Graham, Paul Robinson, Carlo Traversi, and Daniel Woods, establish and repeat some of the world's most difficult boulder problems that surround the now infamous Bear Lake Road. On The Circuit was filmed and produced by the athletes themselves, giving you an exclusive chance to see first hand the culture of development that defines and progresses our sport.