Three hip-hop lovin' gals from New York attempt to hustle their way into the sold-out Source Awards in this documentary that shows anything is possible if you put your mind - and body - to it. From stripping down for a skinny-dipping session in the pool of a four-star hotel, to exposing their charms in hopes of coaxing a free dinner out of a desperate diner, there's nothing these ladies won't do to make their dreams of mingling with the hip-hop elite come true.