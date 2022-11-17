On the Corner of Ego and Desire

Not Available

Three hapless independent filmmakers make the trek to the Sundance Film Festival and go through absolute hell in search for the elusive producer that is supposedly going to buy their independent feature film, all within 24 hours. With a producer who stole money from his mother's retirement account to fund the film, to a director who thinks she's the next Francois Truffaut, to an actor/editor who is a doormat for everyone, this motley crew of misfit filmmakers have a tough time navigating the chaotic world of the Sundance Film Festival. Ignorance, foolishness and above all ego drive the team to implosion as they struggle to realize their filmmaking dreams.