On the Edge of Innocence

Teenage Zoe Tyler suffers from manic-depression. With a musician father who is never around life seems hard. Zoe eventually lands up in a psychiatric ward for treatment. There she meets Jake, an unstable teenager with an anger problem. They fall in love and are soon separated by their doctors, psychiatrists and parents. Fuming, Jake suddenly sees a chance for escape and takes Zoe with him, along with a few other patients. After a trip around the country, Jake and Zoe must face up to their illness and their crime.