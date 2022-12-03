On the Edge: The Femicide in Ciudad Juarez

Not Available

On The Edge is a documentary covering the brutal murders of over 400 poor young women in the border town of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, murders that have been repeatedly ignored and unresolved by the police and governments over the last 12 years, despite the efforts of family members and activists to obtain justice for the victims. Rather than provide an easy, murder-mystery style solution to the crimes, the film sets out to explain the social, cultural, and economic factors that have created this situation where these killings can continue, and continue to go unpunished.