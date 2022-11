Not Available

Starring Tony Award-nominee Marin Ireland, this chilling one-woman show was filmed live at Roundabout Theatre Company’s “Roundabout Underground” black box. When a random act of gun violence tears one woman’s world apart, she finds herself caught in the crosshairs of power lost and, very possibly, regained. Ben Brantley at the New York Times called On the Exhale "Startlingly original! Brave and bold!"