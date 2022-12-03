On the Front Line: The Rangers of Gorongosa National Park

Not Available

In Gorongosa National Park, Mozambique, a brave team of rangers protects this beautiful wilderness from a range of threats, including bushmeat hunting and illegal logging. But Gorongosa is a million acres — the Rangers urgently need reinforcements. Seven hundred candidates attempt to pass the intense mental and physical tests required to become a Gorongosa Ranger. And, for the first time ever, women are allowed to apply. But they won’t be shown any preferential treatment — they have to endure the grueling 60-day trial just like the men.