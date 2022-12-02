On the Great War's menu: Food in the heart of the conflict

Not Available

In August 1914, war was declared. Millions of soldiers moved to the fronts and they had to be fed. There was need to produce, supply, manage and distribute. A new war economy wass needed. It affected ministries of the armed forces, economy, education, health, agriculture, industry, and propaganda services. In order to feed 80 million soldiers and to supply essentials to civilians, the resources of the whole world were being mobilized. Our current organization of food circuits owes a lot to innovations of the Great War.