"On The Left" it's a memory of my childhood frozen in my mind; that passed outside of my house, in the Municipality of Sopó, Cundinamarca (Colombia), and tells some experiences that I lived with a man who had most monster face than human. "... I discovered that when I was little I could talk to objects." And it's to my nightstand that I decided to tell this story. What I could not say in words at some time, but I shouted with time, now asks to be brought to light... I'm left-handed, but I wrote this story with my eyes.