On the Line: The Race of Champions

This one-hour documentary draws on three decades of Race Of Champions archive and the personal reflections from more than 20 drivers spanning generations in the sport including Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel, Tom Kristensen, David Coulthard, Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, Travis Pastrana, Sebastian Loeb, and many more. The ultimate showdown in motorsports, RACE OF CHAMPIONS has for 30 years given global audiences and world champions the only head-to-head showdown in racing and is considered by drivers to be a rare and defining contest that combines the best of Formula 1®, MotoGP®, NASCAR®, IndyCar®, World RallyCross® and the talents emerging from sim racing.