On The Loose & Hot To Trot

Julie and Mike (Nina Hartley and Jon Martin) are abuzz with the news... Kelly and Dan (Shauna McCullough and Tom Byron) have split up! Discussing this during a round of wild lovemaking, it's decided that Kelly and Dan's future is going to be very hot... now that they're On The Loose. And hot it is! Dan falls into the arms of a sizzling hooker (Krista Lane) while Kelly gets "comforted" by her new boyfriend's relentless piston-pounding. And that's not all! Kelly then has a delicious girl-girl encounter while Dan takes on the nastiest gal you'll ever meet! The sexual couplings are nonstop until the torrid two get back together for the proverbial happy ending. Needless to say, their new relationship starts off with a bang!