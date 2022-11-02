Not Available

n the ever evolving sport of motocross there is only one company which not only strives to bring you the best cinematic film but also helps to push the sport to the next level. Powerband Films brings you On the Pipe 2: Still Smokin. This year Powerband has built over 18 new huge freeride jumps for this video specifically. Travel to 4 different outdoor nationals. Watch the best helicopter footage ever seen in any moto film from Jackpot Ranch, Danimals Domain and Sand Hollow Dunes as riders connect multiple 150ft jumps in a row. Visit the 2 time 125 supercross and outdoor champion Ivan Tedesco's in his outdoor training grounds.