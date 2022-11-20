On the Pipe 3 - Another hit

Not Available

Powerband picks up where we left off and brings you the most technical freeride movie in the world. Once again Ryan Capes attempts to break every record known to man as he attempts to break the ramp to ramp record at the Evel Knievel days in Butte Montana. Follow Trigger Gum to Oklahoma for the worst crash of the year as he attempts to break Ryans distance record. Visit England for the MX Nations race as team USA takes on the world and 10 time world champion Stefan Everts races his last moto. Watch Twitch break the backflip distance world record at 155 feet at Fitzpatricks ranch. Pastrana pulls off a perfect double backflip. Join the top natural terrain specialists in Glamis for the 3rd annual Red Bull Ride to the Hills. Riders include: RickyCarmichael, Dustin Miller, Mike Mason, Mike Metzger, Ronnie Renner, Jeremy Carter, Josh Grant and many more.