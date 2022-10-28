On The Pitch

Not Available

As the World Cup gets started in 2002, a North Korean squad commander (Lee Seong-jae) stationed at the DMZ who is crazy about football is frustrated that he cannot participate in the excitement in the South. He loves football so much that he even memorizes all the names of the members of the South Korean national team. One night during a search operation in which the leader and his troops chase a boar to satisfy their hunger, they come face to face with soldiers from South Korea. It doesn’t take long for the soldiers to discover that they share a love of football and they begin secret radio communications so they can listen to matches together. When their secret is uncovered, the squad leader and his troops must find a way out of the situation.