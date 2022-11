Not Available

Drama, African-American Dramas, Made-for-TV Movies - As he approaches the end of a 15-year prison term, an embittered inmate crosses paths with a tough new prisoner and wonders whether he could be the son he left behind years ago. And if so, can the family chain of crime and violence be broken? Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr., Blair Underwood and Rae Dawn Chong co-star in this made-for-television drama also known as Dangerous Relations.