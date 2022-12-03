Not Available

The classic film "On the Surface" features a host of disciplines including Motocross, Speedway, Grass Track Racing, Trials, Sand racing and Bike GP racing. The featured events are the Motocross De Natione - speedway racing; Chilton Hill grass track racing at Stokenchurch; the Red Rose trials at the North Western Centre for the ACU, sand racing at Pendine, a demonstration of driving on wet road surfaces, Essex Police Advance Driving School at the Chelmsford Skid Pad and the Austrian Grand Prix.