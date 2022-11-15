On the Tip of the Tongue

Not Available

The love story between a withdrawn and taciturn teenager and a lonely woman of 20 years older. An endearing painting of an awakening to sensuality, against the backdrop of everyday life of the small provincials: Fernand, fifteen the age of stealthy glances, lies and infinite dreams is a solitary, observant, different boy from other teenagers of his age while being so close to them. Locked in his room, he collects pictures of beautiful naked actresses to drown his boredom. His desire will come true in the presence of Catherine, a rich and mysteriously lonely woman next door. As a worker's son, withdrawn and taciturn, will discover a world that is new to him. He watches, spies, observes the comings and goings of the body of hers who, in certain circumstances ignores him. Through their encounters and helping jealousy, this almost filial love will turn into an irresistible physical attraction.