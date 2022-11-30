On the Trail of the Nephilim Ep 5: America's Stone Henge Part 2 The Axis Mundi

Not Available

In episode #5 of the On the Trail of the Nephilim series, L.A. continues to investigate the mysteries of America’s Stonehenge. You will see the connection between Americas Stonehenge and Stonehenge thousands of miles away in England. This is deliberate and could only have been accomplished by “triangulation in the air.” But there’s more! New discoveries revealed for the first time may point to America’s Stonehenge being the axis Mundi – the center of the world! There is a hidden history and L.A. is on the trail to uncover and reveal it! He’s on the trail!