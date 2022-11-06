On The Way Home

Not Available

A typical family almost lost hope when their daughter Sarah dies in an accident. They feel their lives will never be complete without her and are distraught about their future. Then a friend of the family steps in and helps them and teaches them the promises of salvation and the plan of happiness. The family is taught by 2 sister missionaries and they feel worthy to be baptized into the LDS church. The day of their baptism, the family has memories of Sarah and their fun times together.