On The Way Home

A typical family almost lost hope when their daughter Sarah dies in an accident. They feel their lives will never be complete without her and are distraught about their future. Then a friend of the family steps in and helps them and teaches them the promises of salvation and the plan of happiness. The family is taught by 2 sister missionaries and they feel worthy to be baptized into the LDS church. The day of their baptism, the family has memories of Sarah and their fun times together.
View Full Cast >