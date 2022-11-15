On the Whisky Trail: The History of Scotland's Famous Drink

Not Available

Mention Scotland, and for the majority of people, amongst the images of haggis and the Loch Ness Monster, Scotch Whisky will quickly spring to mind. Known throughout the world as the “water of life,” whisky is a fascinating subject for the novice and connoisseur alike, and the more you know about this heart-warming, golden tipple, the better placed you are to truly appreciate it. ON THE WHISKY TRAIL quite literally takes you on a journey of discovery from the well-known blended whiskies, right through to the sophisticated Highland single-malts that represent the very best that the whisky industry can produce. With visits to distilleries, including Speysideʼs internationally acclaimed Glenfiddich, the entire process is demystified. Not only will you see some of the best known brands coming off the production line, itʼs also well worth looking out for a few of the lesser known treasures, such as a 60% proof, cask strength Whisky from the family run, Glenfarclas.