Alejandro Escovedo’s music ranges over an emotional depth that embraces all forms of genre and presentation in search of the healing truth of honesty. His earlier days in the punk band, The Nuns has inspired an ongoing rootsy edge, making his songwriting unpredictable, from hard edged rock to ballad-like emotional expressions. In this episode, Alejandro reveals the man behind the music with his backing band, The Sensitive Boys.