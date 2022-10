Not Available

Listwjanka is located southeast of Irkutsk. It's a village on the banks of Lake Baikal the most popular holiday area in Siberia & where the journey begins on the Circum-Baikal. The train takes a full day to travel around the lake. The journey commences on a historic section of the railroad & the most difficult to be found on the Transsiberian Railroad that travels from Moscow to Vladivostock.