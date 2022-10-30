Onaayum Aattukkuttiyum

Not Available

Chandran (Sri), a medical student, notices the man struggling for his life after being hit by a bullet in the late hours of the day in Chennai and takes him to a few hospitals to get him treated. But the hospitals refuse to treat him as he has got bullet wounds. Chandran gives medical aid to the victim, which puts him in trouble. Chandran and his family are picked up by CBI officers for interrogation, which is when they find out that the victim is Wolf, a professional killer wanted by the police. Will Chandran be able to save his future? What was Wolf's mission?