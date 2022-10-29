Not Available

A 12-year-old girl named Onang (Yssa Ramos) found herself at the doorstep of reaching her dreams – to becom a performer. Onang, who lived all her life with her widowed father Tatang (Ronnie Lazaro) at the mountaintop in Ilocos Sur, joined a choir that would represent their town at a competition in Manila. Despite her father’s disapproval, she went on and left for the city. With hopes of realizing her dreams and living a new life, Onang learned that staying was more impossible than leaving.