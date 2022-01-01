1994

Once a Thief

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Thriller

January 13th, 1994

Milestone Productions

John Woo directs this action-packed comedy that stars Chow Yun-Fat, Leslie Cheung and Cherie Chung as a trio of art thieves who grew up together as orphans under the tutelage of a cruel crime boss named Chow (Kenneth Tsang). Although Red Bean (Chung) wants the trio to leave their life of crime behind, a million-dollar opportunity -- stealing a priceless French painting -- proves too alluring for the men ... but the heist ends in disaster.

Cast

Leslie CheungJim
Cherie ChungCherie
Paul Chu KongChu / Godfather
Kenneth TsangChow / Dad
Wu FungStanley Wu
Pierre Yves BurtonMr Burton

