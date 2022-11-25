Not Available

In November 1966, Mr. Owens completed his first film "Autre fois J'ai Aime Une Femme ("Once I loved a Woman"), which in its short existence, has had special screenings both at the school of the Institute and Morton Hall, the Second City Film Center, and the Filmmakers' Cinematheque of New York. Upon viewing "Autrefois", Gregory J. Markopoulos wrote "(Edward Owens) may well be one of the few for whom 'amateur' and 'professional' need have no significance what soever: true to his own native talents, with grim determination uncanny, wether the mind in the arts is for or against beauty or its opposite twin, chaos.