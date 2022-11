Not Available

Follow one anglers quest to unravel a boyhood mystery as he uncovers the legend of the famed 'mouse year'. The stuff of folklore, 'Once in a Blue Moon' reveals the mystery of an event that occurs briefly just once a decade. This strange and unreal story takes us into some of the most remote and beautiful parts of New Zealand as we follow one anglers quest to document and unravel a childhood mystery and catch the fish of a lifetime.