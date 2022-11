Not Available

Sean Lau has been secretly in love with comely Vivian Chan since childhood, so when she needs a paper marriage to satisfy the wishes of her sick mother, he's a pushover. This doesn't sit too well with her naturalist boyfriend, who seems to like cockroaches more than her. And now the omens are against them: the day they've chosen for marriage is the very same one that Lau's strict aunt demands for his mother's funeral. So, this comedy goes back and forth between the two venues.