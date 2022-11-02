Once in a Lullaby: PS 22 Chorus Documentary

Not Available

The PS22 Chorus from Staten Island became a YouTube sensation when their teacher started posting videos of them singing on his blog. At their annual Holiday Concert they received a surprise visitor. Anne Hathaway was there to invite them to be the featured performance at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards! Once in a Lullaby follows these lovable fifth-graders from the streets and hallways in Staten Island to the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, where creative differences, lost voices, and homesickness threaten their performance.