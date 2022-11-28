Once There Was Brasilia

Not Available

Disguised as dystopian science fiction, which crosses references of George Miller and JG Ballard, Once There Was Brazilia proposes a reflection on the current Brazilian political and social situation, concretely from the process of dismissal of President Dilma Rousseff, rehearsing an alternative future for Brazil. As the political capital of the country, and especially as one of the most symbolic utopias of the Brazilian twentieth century, the city of Brazilia shares the protagonism with a couple of renegades who survive by wandering marginally waiting for personal and collective redemption. To the fourth film, after the multi-award-winning White Out, Black In (2014), Adirley Queirós returns to explore the vicissitudes of Brazilian society.