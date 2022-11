Not Available

In this US Army training film, a soldier named Mike (Lemmon, in his film debut) has a 10-day leave from his military duties. He’s an easygoing guy who rarely thinks about his sometimes reckless behavior; he crosses streets without looking, takes a ride from a drunken driver, and changes a lightbulb while precipitously climbing on a chair. Mike is watched over from the heavens by Fate and his assistant—until he tempts fate once too often and is hit by a truck and killed.