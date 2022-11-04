Once Upon A Crime: The Borrelli - Davis Conspiracy

Not Available

Seven years ago director Sheldon Wilson set out to tell a story involving crooked cops, a mafia godfather, murder, a public poisoning, Elvis Presley, prison gang leaders and a cocaine-addicted newspaper editor who printed it all. As it turns out, this was just the beginning. This film follows the extraordinary story of two innocent men whose lives are torn apart solely because of their race. Mike Borrelli, an Italian-American NYPD detective and his partner Bob Davis, one of the first African-American detectives in New York, are convicted of first-degree murder. But Borrelli and Davis are innocent. Law enforcement agents know it too, but they are hell bent to connect the murder to the mafia. Incredibly, they give the real killer immunity and place him into witness protection in exchange for his false testimony against the two officers. This incredibly moving story is a testament to their courage and a friendship that has spanned over 50 years.