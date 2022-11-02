Not Available

Once Upon a Giant

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Lester and Humphrey are the Royal Jester and Doctor, respectively, in a Kingdom terrorized by a mysterious giant whose presence is known only by his horrible voice and giant shadow. The giant takes the crown jewels which permit the Evil Prince Malokeo to convince the King to let him marry Princess Marigold. Marigold, horrified at the prospect and in love with Prince Daryl, turns to her friends Lester and Humphrey for help.

    Cast

    		Johnny WayneLester the Jester
    		Frank ShusterHumphrey the Doctor
    		Gwendolyn PaceyPrincess Marigold
    		Jeff HyslopPrince Daryl
    		Bernard CowanNarrator (voice)

    View Full Cast >

    Images