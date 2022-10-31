Not Available

Once Upon A Mattress

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Touchstone Television

Queen Aggravain has ruled that none may marry until her son, Prince Dauntless marries. However, she has managed to sabotage every princess that come along. When Sir Harry and Lady Larken learn that they are going to be parents, wed or not, he goes off to the swamps and brings back Princess Winnifred ("Fred" to her friends).

Cast

Tracey UllmanPrincess Winnifred
Denis O'HarePrince Dauntless
Zooey DeschanelLady Larken
Matthew MorrisonSir Harry
Michael BoatmanThe Jester
Tom SmothersKing Sextimus

View Full Cast >

Images