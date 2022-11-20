Once Upon a Time I Loved You

Not Available

Lon is an author who wants to write a book on superstitious practices in the provinces. He decides to rent a house in a village rumored to be a center of black magic. As soon as he gets there he finds out it's haunted. He gets involved with the daughter of the village headman who has a boyfriend already. Like her father he's a small town gangster. He gets jealous and decides to use black magic on him. However, the ghost who is really his ex-wife from a past life does her best to try to fight him and the rest of them off.