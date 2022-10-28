Once Upon A Time In Hungary

Not Available

At a place called Boldogzsher, in the mountains of Hungary, lives an extraordinary family that has little to do with our realities. Itsvan and Reka are an artist couple with 5 children, which are all so unique characters that everything they do seems like a new life lesson. They actually live as in the past, its history may be taken from any fairy tale of 300 years ago, full of songs and rituals, live without electricity, practice sword and bow, and their 5 children do not attend school . Their goal: to be creators of a more real life. Their strategy: to escape from reality.