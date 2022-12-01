Once Upon A Time In Macau

Not Available

Tiger Across The River is about Wang Hedong and several of his younger brother came to Macau for refuge. After arriving in Macau, they accidentally involved in the gang struggle, in a few gangs, they were ghost guy Shun received, in their hands. Wang He Dong’s smart and able to destroy the Kang Hui’s conspiracy. Kang Hui in order to dominate the Macau, to several people who have their own threats to remove all, in his calculations, the third brother and the ghost guy Shun were plot. Kang Hui that succeed in the time, only to find their own smart anti-smart mistake, in the end empty joy.