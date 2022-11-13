Once Upon a Time in Sad Hill

Not Available

An intelligent thriller about how women claim their freedom in a cemetery named Sad Hill, known as the final scene of Sergio Leone’s iconic spaghetti western film The Good, The Bad and The Ugly (1966). Four artists are finishing a workshop in a palace in Northern Spain as they recall a strange incident that happened to two long-time married couples who got lost nearby years before. After a dream-like walk in the mountains, the couples, strangers to each other, arrived in a mythic burial place called Sad Hill, where they had to face the naked facts of their hollow marriages in a totally new psychological light. The wives started the same walking ballet as did Clint Eastwood, Lee van Cleef and Eli Wallach in Leone’s film. In a few minutes, the lives of the couples would change completely.