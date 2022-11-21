Once Upon a Time in Tehran

Not Available

Before September 1320, Reza Shah is the head count. His only foreign trip (Turkey) found that Ataturk Turkish population through this knows. Census method is different: all need homes to survey the work come true. Some of Police of privacy and protection of their interest and they rob a jewelry store in a tulip field. Unaware of this, the piece of bridal jewelry Muzaffar Khan among jewelry stolen. Muzaffar Khan summoned the Chief of Police and the Police passes choice of six-toed work send to the inspector. Find jewelry will be Khan's popularity with six fingers. Tehran in September 1320 Baashghal binding in all matters of the break and Inspector Muzaffar Khan is converted into one property. He is a man who arrests a private Drmamvryty Muzaffar Khan is a young man looking up at this time of chaos, both his art and his interest in their settlement accounts with the past.