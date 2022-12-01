Not Available

'Once Were Lions' follows the GB Lions as they tour New Zealand and Papua New Guinea. Given unprecedented and unfettered access to the Lions’ first tour in 12 years by the Rugby Football League, the film looks thoughtfully at a game of immense skill, strength and speed with a unique heritage and international popularity, and reflects on the GB Lions’ performance. The feature-length film explores Rugby League’s northern heartlands, as well as issues of masculinity, race, class, friendship, ambition and sacrifice, and looks ahead to the future of the sport, with the 2021 Rugby League World Cup due to be hosted in England.