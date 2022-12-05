Not Available

Ondagona Baa (Kannada: ಒಂದಾಗೋಣ ಬಾ) is a 2003 Indian Kannada language romance-drama musical film directed by Udayasankar and produced by Rockline Venkatesh. The film stars V. Ravichandran and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles.[1][a] Yester-year veteran actors J. V. Somayajulu and K. R. Vijaya too feature in prominent roles. The film is a remake of Telugu blockbuster film Kalisundam Raa (2000) starring Venkatesh and Simran in the lead roles. The film also marked the reunion of actor Ravichandran with music composer Hamsalekha who had parted ways due to some differences for many years.[2] The film created much hype before release due to the reunion of veterans on the screen after long time. After the release, the film was received with average response at the box-office while the critics appreciated the film for its family based theme and decent music.[3]