Ondanondu Kaladalli (Kannada: ಒಂದಾನೊಂದು ಕಾಲದಲ್ಲಿ, English: Once Upon a Time) is a 1978 Indian Kannada language film co-written and directed by Girish Karnad with music by Bhaskar Chandavarkar, starring Shankar Nag. It has influences of the early samurai films of Japanese director Akira Kurosawa, to whom Karnad has reportedly acknowledged his indebtedness. It won the 1978 National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Kannada. Ondanondu Kaladalli paved the way for actor and director Shankar Nag's career in Kannada cinema. It gained the cult classic status among the Kannada audience.