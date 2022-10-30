Onde Andará Dulce Veiga?

Not Available

Dulce Veiga (Maite Proenca) is an actress and singer who was successful for a short period of time that mysteriously disappeared. Caio (Eriberto Leon), a writer and journalist. One day, while interviewing the young singer Marcia (Carolina Dickman) discovers that she is the daughter of Dulce Veiga, from whom he was a fan. Caio publishes a chronicle recounting his memories of Dulce Veiga, which generates a huge response. The singer is remembered by all who want to know their fate. Alongside the journalist becomes increasingly obsessed with the personality of the daughter of Dulce, which is a beautiful girl with man's mannerisms.