Onde Está Deus?

Hannah and Jonas Bailey are considered “Good People.” They are a happily-married, church-going couple who are trying to have a baby. As conservative, devout Christians they are also pro-life advocates. While Jonas is out of town on business, Hannah goes with her friend Jennifer to a small birthday party. The next morning, Hannah wakes up in a hotel room disoriented and confused about the details of the night before. Life is unpredictable and sometimes bad things happen to good people. Hannah and Jonas question "Where is Good?" while navigating through life's curve balls that have been thrown their way.